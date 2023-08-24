Ontario

Farm animals evacuated when fire tears through large pallet yard in Ontario

No injuries were reported in the fire that burned overnight east of LA.

By Mekahlo Medina and Jonathan Lloyd

A fire in a large pallet yard forced the evacuation of farm animals well before dawn early Thursday in Ontario.

Flames and a tower of thick smoke rose into the night sky around 1 a.m. at a pallet yard surround by a trucking and dairy business. The fire spread to 15 trucks, but firefighters reported minimal damage to nearby structures at the businesses.

No injuries were reported. Several horses, goats and other animals were rescued on the property in the 12000 block of South Bon View Avenue in the community about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

