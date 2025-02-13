Mother, farm worker prepares to self-deport to Mexico after nearly two decades in the US

President Donald Trump's executive order of mass deportations is causing fear among several people without immigration status.

One Mexican-born mother, who resides in the Inland Empire has decided to return to her home state.

Maria, a mother who did not want to reveal her identity out of fear, says she has lived and worked in this country for more than 18 years, and although they have tried to fix her immigration status, she has been unsuccessful.

The decision to return to the country where she was born has been one of the hardest decisions for this mother.

Originally from the state of Michoacán, she sought the American dream for almost two decades working in the fields. The mother of two children born in this country, today she only thinks about the journey that awaits her to start over, although she is looking for a way to take all her belongings with her.

“Well, everything I bought, my televisions, my refrigerator and maybe my car. The truth is not much and if I take everything with me because I don't think I will return, I have my house there and I plan to stay there,” said Maria.

For people like Maria, the Mexican Consulate, in all of its offices in the United States, has the “Drive Home List” program, which allows Mexican citizens who reside abroad to import their household belongings free of import duties.

Some of these belongings include:

ropa y mobiliario de casa

aparatos eléctricos y electrodomésticos, además de libreros

herramientas de uso personal

Vehicles and tools for commercial use are not part of this list.

Although Maria has decided not to return to the United States, she said that when her children reach the age of majority, she will support their decision if they want to return to the States.

“I think that when they come of age they will return, not me, I will stay in my country,” Maria said.