El Monte

Farmers' Market Thursdays in El Monte Are Here

The market will operate on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

By Miller Hyatt

Fresh fruits and vegetables
Getty Images

The city of El Monte is launching its Farmers’ Market on Thursday evening.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Santa Anita Avenue and Tyler Avenue on Main Street. Free parking will be located north and south of Main Street. 

Produce and products will be available from Homeboy Industries, Chavez Farms, T.R. Carins Fresh Fruit, and Golden Farms. Local vendors from El Monte will also be on site. The vendors accept payment options such as CalFresh/EBT.

You can also participate in a free raffle to win a television and gift cards.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Ana 30 mins ago

Santa Ana Community Rallies Behind 94-Year-Old Tamale Vendor

school reopenings 35 mins ago

School Districts Struggle to Make Decisions About Fall Learning

The city of El Monte will have a booth with free masks and hand sanitizers. Vendors will have safety measures in place to create a healthy shopping environment. 

Additional vendors and entertainment will be offered in the future.

This article tagged under:

El MontecoronavirusCOVID-19FarmersStreet Vendors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us