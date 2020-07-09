Farmers' Market Thursdays in El Monte Are Here

The city of El Monte is launching its Farmers’ Market on Thursday evening.

The event will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Santa Anita Avenue and Tyler Avenue on Main Street. Free parking will be located north and south of Main Street.

Produce and products will be available from Homeboy Industries, Chavez Farms, T.R. Carins Fresh Fruit, and Golden Farms. Local vendors from El Monte will also be on site. The vendors accept payment options such as CalFresh/EBT.

You can also participate in a free raffle to win a television and gift cards.

The city of El Monte will have a booth with free masks and hand sanitizers. Vendors will have safety measures in place to create a healthy shopping environment.

Additional vendors and entertainment will be offered in the future.