Fast-Moving Brush Fire Burns Field in Mead Valley

A fast-moving brush fire burned at least five acres in a field in the Mead Valley area Sunday.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. near Cole Avenue and Landin Lane in the community of Woodcrest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Over 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in extreme heat.

Aircraft assistance was requested by fire crews on the ground because the fire was spreading rapidly, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear if any structures were threatened by the fire, but the California Highway Patrol said officers were escorting people into the area to rescue their horses.