Riverside County

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Burns Field in Mead Valley

By City News Service

riverside-county-fire-truck-generic-december-2019
Riverside County Fire Department

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A fast-moving brush fire burned at least five acres in a field in the Mead Valley area Sunday.

The fire was reported at 3:37 p.m. near Cole Avenue and Landin Lane in the community of Woodcrest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Over 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in extreme heat.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside 1 min ago

Woman Dangling From Riverside Overpass Rescued

Los Angeles Dodgers 4 hours ago

Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Aircraft assistance was requested by fire crews on the ground because the fire was spreading rapidly, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear if any structures were threatened by the fire, but the California Highway Patrol said officers were escorting people into the area to rescue their horses.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyWildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us