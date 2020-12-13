Fast-Moving Brush Fire South of Beaumont Prompts Evacuation Warning

An evacuation warning was issued today for the Moreno Knolls area due to a 1,500-acre wildfire burning without containment south of Beaumont.

The blaze was reported at around 1 a.m. near the intersection of La Borde Canyon Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire exploded in size partly because it was burning in a hard-to- reach spot and windy conditions, growing from 300 to 800 acres Sunday morning, fire officials said.

An evacuation warning was issued for homes north of Gilman Springs Road and south of Timothy Lane, including Jerry Street, McGehee Drive, Alberta Lane, Laurene Lane, Lisa Lane and Kevin Road.

The warning impacts fewer than a dozen homes, fire officials said. Gilman Springs Road was closed between Alessandro Boulevard and Bridge Street.

Three water-dropping helicopters and four air tankers were assisting the 130 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground.