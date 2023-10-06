Silver Lake

Fatal accident shuts down parts of South 101 Freeway in Silver Lake area

All lanes on SB 101 Freeway have been closed due to a fatal accident in the Silver Lake area.

All four southbound lanes will be closed for approximately two hours.

The incident occurred near the Vermont Avenue exit, so authorities are diverting traffic off the highway. Authorities estimate that this closure will last until 8 a.m.

Authorities have not provided further details about the accident, which apparently involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Silver Lake
