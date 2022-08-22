Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead

A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision.

The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The driver of the Amazon delivery truck and the driver of the Camaro were both transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still unknown as police continue to investigate the incident.

The identity of the drivers and the passenger are not available.

Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Lemmon at (714) 229-6603.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.