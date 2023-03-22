fatal crash

Fatal Collision Leaves One Dead on 110 Freeway in Downtown LA

A fatal collision causes the four left lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown LA to be closed.

A person was found fatally struck on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown LA Wednesday.

CHP officers were called just after 2:00 a.m. to the 110 Freeway near Olympic Boulevard and 7th Street where they found a person who has been struck by multiple vehicles.

First responders pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert as the four left lanes will be blocked for a few hours as authorities investigate the scene.

The incident has caused severe traffic backups all the way to the 101 Freeway.

The identity of the person is unknown and it is not clear if they were a pedestrian.

