Two Killed, Three Hospitalized in 110 Freeway Crash

Three people were hospitalized in the crash in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles

By Oscar Flores

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition  Monday morning after a car crashed into a barrier on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 12:14 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The deceased victims included a 17-year-old boy who was driving, according to the CHP.

The preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the 2009 Nissan drifted to the right and crash into the attenuator barrels within the gore point, the CHP said, describing the freeway barriers designed to keep vehicles from crossing over to the wrong side of the road.

Two victims were ejected from the car, the CHP said.

Witnesses told the CHP a gray Nissan Altima was traveling at about 70 mph before it hit the attenuators. Heavy fog was also reported in the area.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:33 a.m. for the southbound Harbor Freeway and both eastbound and westbound Glenn Anderson Freeway in the crash area. Caltrans was contacted to repair the attenuators. The roadways were reopened at 4:13 a.m.

A second fatal crash occurred at about 12:18 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. King Blvd. in the area of Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw. One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, said LAFD.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report

