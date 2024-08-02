Fatal motorcycle crash causes major traffic backup on 405 Freeway in North Hills

A motorcycle crash on the 405 Freeway has left one person dead and caused a major traffic backup in the North Hills area Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:11 a.m. on the northbound 405 near Nordhoff street.

According to the CHP, a motorcyclist and another car crashed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what led up to the crash.

A Sigalert was issued for all lanes on the northbound 405, with traffic being forced off of the freeway at Nordhoff Street.

No further details were immediately available.