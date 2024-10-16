2 killed, 1 other wounded after shooting in Bellflower

Two people are dead and one other person was left injured after a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the call of a gunshot victim at around 11:30 p.m. on the 8500 block of Artesia Boulevard.

When deputies arrived they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the hip coming out of the apartment complex.

They heard additional gunshots and entered the apartment complex where they found a 54-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head.

A 59-year-old man, believed to be the gunman and ex-boyfriend, was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to LASD, the gunman and the female victim were in a relationship. The woman had recently asked for a restraining order from her ex-boyfriend.

The woman’s 26-year-old son is in the hospital in stable condition.