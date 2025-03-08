Fatal shooting near Beverly Center leads to arrest

A 58-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 61-year-old man near the Beverly Center Friday following a family dispute was taken into custody.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Alfred Street, near La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, in Beverly Grove around 1:25 p.m. to reports regarding shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives determined after conducting a preliminary investigation that the suspect arrived at the location with a handgun following a family dispute and shot at a 61-year-old man.

Police stated that Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz, firefighters initially arrived at the locations after receiving reports of a

shooting victim and a person who sustained injuries from a baseball bat.

The motive leading up to the alleged baseball bat battery and fatal shooting was under an ongoing investigation Friday evening.