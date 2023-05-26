Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down 110 Freeway in South LA



A head-on collision with a wrong way driver left one man dead, and three others critically injured in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 2:49 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the northbound 110 Freeway at Exposition Boulevard where they found the victim and several vehicles, including a taxi, blocking the right lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three others were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The crash closed all lanes of the northbound freeway for several hours.