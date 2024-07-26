Monterey Park

Father of Monterey Park teen missing for a week arrested on suspicion of child abduction

Jeffrey Chao held a news conference in the hours after Alison Jillian Chao was found in Glendale.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

The father of a 15-year-old girl who was missing for about a week has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and other offenses, the Monterey Park Police Department announced Friday.

Jeffrey Chao also is accused of falsifying a police report in connection with the disappearance of Alison Jillian Chao, according to police.

Alison was reported missing July 16 but was found safe on Tuesday.

"The department's dedicated efforts and collaboration with other agencies were pivotal in resolving this critical situation and ensuring Alison Chao's safety," according to a statement from Monterey Park police. "The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau is still currently investigating this incident and has no further comment at this time. We want to assure the community of Monterey Park that the department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of residents. We appreciate your continued support during this investigation."

According to the family law attorney for the father, Hannah Bui, Alison's mother has sole legal custody of her for mental health. Annie Chao was granted physical custody on a temporary basis as of last week, according to Bui.

Jeffery Chao spoke during a news conference on Tuesday, when he thanked friends and the community for helping to find his daughter. The father's attorney said no foul play or kidnapping was suspected.

"We've been really worried about where she's been," the father said. "We really appreciate what everyone's done and helped out with."

Alison disappeared after last being seen around 6:20 p.m. July 16 in the 4400 block of Collis Avenue in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles, police said. The girl had left her father's house in Monterey Park that afternoon and was heading toward an aunt's home in San Gabriel, riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a black backpack, but she never arrived, according to police and relatives. She was spotted riding her bike on various neighborhood surveillance cameras.

The disappearance touched off calls for public assistance to find her and residents organized searches.

She was found Tuesday morning when a resident recognized her in the Glendale area and called authorities.

Jeffrey Chao held the news conference later that day.

Details about Alison's disappearance remain unclear.

