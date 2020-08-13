Father, Daughter Plead Not Guilty in Alleged Vegas Kidnapping

A man and his daughter pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that they kidnapped a woman in North Las Vegas, then robbed, raped and assaulted her before dumping her in the desert near Edwards Air Force Base.

Stanley Lawton, 55, of Riverside, and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton, 23, of Palmdale, were charged last November with one count each of kidnapping to commit robbery, kidnapping from outside the state, attempted murder and forcible rape, along with three counts each of first-degree ATM robbery.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Stanley Lawton has prior convictions for attempted murder and robbery between 1984 and 1988, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the woman was abducted from the North Las Vegas area and found last November by military police who were making their routine rounds outside the Air Force base.

The woman -- who knew the two -- was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and driven to the Antelope Valley, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and forced to withdraw money from several ATMS, according to prosecutors.

The woman was allegedly dumped in the desert, where she was able to seek help, prosecutors said last year.

The two have remained behind bars since their arrest early last November, jail records show.

Stanley Lawton could face up to 260 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, while his daughter faces a potential sentence of more than 71 years to life behind bars, according to the District Attorney's Office.