Father dropping daughter off at school arrested by immigration agents in Azusa

An undocumented father was arrested by immigration agents Thursday as he was taking his daughter to school in Azusa.

Surveillance video captured the arrest just before 7:45 a.m. The man is seen wearing a blue outfit walking to his family truck when several agents box him in.

The man’s wife, who is also undocumented, said she still has her kids after her husband was taken by agents early morning.

His wife recorded the moment he was put into a grey sedan and taken away after his 14-year-old daughter, whom he was about to drive to school, ran back inside crying and afraid, saying someone had taken her dad.

“She said 'Mom, mom, my dad, someone caught him,” recounted the man's wife, who chose not to be identified out of fear.

The couple came to the U.S. 21 years ago from Puebla, Mexico, looking for better opportunities. Their lives are now deeply rooted in Azusa as they have three children and a grandchild, according to the wife.

“He didn’t have a deportation order, I don’t know why they took him. Why did they take him?” said the wife.

NBC4's search of court records could not identify any criminal background for him, although his wife says he might have had a DUI more than a decade ago.

Her husband was the primary support for her and her teenage daughters, still at home and he told her if she was deported, to sell his truck to help with the family.

His wife now worries she could be next.

“They can deport me too, and what will happen to my children?” the wife said.

Her husband said he refused to sign deportation orders and will be transferred to an immigration detention center, where he will have a court hearing.