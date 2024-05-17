Boyle Heights

LA declares May 19 Father Greg Boyle Day in honor of Homeboy Industries founder

During his time as pastor at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, Father Boyle witnessed the devastation of gang violence. He joined church and community members to do something about it.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Father Gregory Boyle attends Homeboy Industries 2019 Lo Máximo Awards Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty

Father Gregory Boyle, founder and director of the successful Homeboy Industries gang-intervention and rehabilitation program in Los Angeles, was recognized Friday with a day named in his honor by the Los Angeles City Council.

The council issued a proclamation establishing May 19 as Father Greg Boyle Day in Los Angeles.

"Thank you Father Boyle for your years of service,'' Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said. "I'm honored to recognize you here today and for being a reminder of the importance of championing this work for generations to come.''

Boyle, a Jesuit Catholic priest, worked with church and community members East Los Angeles area in the late 1980s to start Homeboy Industries, which began as a bakery that taught former gang members to bake and expanded into one of the world's most successful intervention programs.

"It's the front porch of the house where all of us want to live in place of kinship, connection and cherished belonging," Boyle said of Homeboy Industries. "This is the invitation of every single person here and every elected officials is to imagine something wildly difference than the divisions that plague us."

Father Boyle said it was a privilege to know the thousands of men and women who have come through Homeboy Industries. He added that the founding of the organization was sparked with the idea of investing in people rather than try to incarcerate "our way of practically everything."

"This recognition is heartening because it honors the many thousands of men and women who have walked through our doors at Homeboy Industries since 1988,'' Boyle said. "It acknowledges their dignity and nobility and the courage of their tenderness. It underscores for us all the invitation to no longer punish the wound, but seek its healing. It recognizes the need to invest in people and to create together a community of cherished belonging."

On May 5, Boyle was recognized with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. Boyle was one of 19 recipients.

Boyle was pastor at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, located in an area with a high concentration of gang activity, from 1986 to 1992. After witnessing devastating violence during what became known as the Decade of Death from 1988-1998, Boyle joined church and community members in 1988 to launch what would become Homeboy Industries.

The program that began as a single bakery flourished, providing former gang members with training and services to pursue a better life. The bakery still employs dozens of Homeboy Industries trainees and supplies products for spinoffs like Homeboy Farmers Market, Homeboy Diner and Homegirl Catering, and other restaurants around Los Angeles through Homeboy Bakery Wholesale.

Over the decades that followed the start of the first bakery, Homeboy Industries expanded into a broad range of social enterprises.

"We moved from being job-centered to healing-centered, that an employed gang member may or may not go back to prison, or an eduated one may or may not re-offend," Boyle said in a 2022 interview on NBC4's NewsConference. "But then it became our absolute contention that a healed gang member will never go back to prison. So, we have a confidence in that now. So, healing first, all the other stuff is secondary to people discovering the truth of who they are. That they're exactly what God had in mind when God made them. You watch people here in a cherishing community as they become that truth and inhabit that truth. Then, they're sturdy. They're resilient."

The retail bakery is at 130 West Bruno Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Boyle is a California Peace Prize recipient and member of the California Hall of Fame. He also received the University of Notre Dame’s 2017 Laetare Medal, the oldest honor awarded to American Catholics.

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsLos AngelesCrime and Courts
