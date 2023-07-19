Inglewood

Father killed, 2 critically injured in Inglewood shooting

Inglewood police said the shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Rosewood Avenue near West Arbor Vitae Street.

By Lauren Coronado and Elizabeth Chavolla

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old father dead and two others critically injured in Inglewood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people shot. Two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the third victim, a 40-year-old, died on the scene.

NBCLA spoke to a woman who said she was the sister of the deceased victim.

“He was a very nice person, he didn’t have enemies. I don’t know how to explain to my mother that her son is not here anymore”, said Maria Rodriguez, sister of the man who was fatally shot.

Rodriguez said her brother is the father of two children.

Police have not made any arrests and ask the public to call authorities if they have any information regarding this case.

