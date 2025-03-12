Father killed in shooting at Arcadia home

A father was fatally shot in his own home in Arcadia Tuesday night, according to detectives with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on the 50 block of Woodland Lane in Arcadia at around 6:26 p.m. The LASD was on the scene to assist the Arcadia Police Department.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene Tuesday night where what appeared to be a gun was spotted on the floor through the window of the home.

According to the LASD, a woman and her 13-year-old had just arrived home when a stranger forced them into the home and shot the father during a confrontation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The connection between the gunman and the father was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500