Father of 3 who worked on ‘The Mandalorian' killed in IE hit-and-run

Family members are mourning a father of three who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Inland Empire.

Greg Goodman, 45, was found dead Sept. 8 along a roadway in some bushes on the shoulder of Juniper Flats Road in the community of Homeland near Menifee. Goodman worked on hit TV shows, including “The Mandalorian.”



"He had a great laugh, great smile. He was always there to bring the fun, for sure,” said Melissa Gaines, the victim’s sister.

Gaines said her brother was also creative, working for many years in stage and lighting production. Most recently, she said, Goodman helped do the staging for the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian.”



"He was super jazzed. He came home super excited to tell me about it and said, ‘Sh, I can't really tell you but I'm working on the set of a really awesome show and you guys will see it soon,’” Gaines recalled.

California Highway Patrol investigators say Goodman’s body was found not far from the home of his son, Anthony, who said his father visited frequently.

Anthony Goodman believes that’s exactly what his father was doing when he was struck by a car. The younger goodman is heartbroken and angry that someone would just drive away without trying to help his dad.



"It's absolutely devastating because maybe if they had stopped, maybe tried to help administer aid, maybe it could have changed the outcome of the whole thing,” he said. “Or if they had called for emergency services it would have helped him stay alive instead of being found on the side of the road.”

Family members said investigators don’t have a lot of evidence, only pieces of broken plastic, possibly from the suspect car. Investigators still don’t know exactly what type of car was involved in the crash.

Goodman’s family has set up an online fundraiser to collect money for funeral expenses.



"I know us as a family, we would like to figure out what really happened so we can have some kind of closure,” Anthony Goodman said.