Father of Children Killed in Reseda Was in Custody Fight With Mother Now Suspected of Murder

The father of three young children killed in an apartment in Reseda over the weekend had made efforts in court to gain custody of the kids in recent weeks, and the mother, now suspected of stabbing the children to death, was due in court Wednesday after she was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.

Erik Denton filed a petition March 1, 2021 in Tulare County Superior Court for custody of the children, now identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Sierra Denton Carrillo, 6-months, Terry Denton Carrillo, 2, and Joanna Denton Carrillo, 3.

Family court records showed a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday on Denton's request to compel a mental health examination of the children’s mother, Liliana Carrillo, 30, who was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing the children, according to the LAPD.

The bodies of the children were discovered by their grandmother Saturday morning in her apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd.

LAPD detectives said Carrillo fled before the children’s bodies were discovered and was arrested in the town of Ponderosa, in Tulare County north of Bakersfield, Saturday afternoon.