Father of Palm Springs explosion suspect describes relationship with son

The father of Guy Edward Bartkus, the man investigators suspect of bombing a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, says he was shocked to learn about the allegations despite not having talked to him in about a decade.

"He had a good heart, and it's hard for me to believe that this was him,' said Richard Bartkus.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The last time Bartkus saw his son was about 12 to 13 years ago, he says, after divorcing Guy's mother and losing legal custody. Guy later moved to Twentynine Palms with his mother, according to his father.

Bartkus described his son as a "good kid" who enjoyed playing video games.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He used to stick up with people. If somebody, bigger kids, were picking on smaller kids, he would help the smaller kids. They'd make big kids leave them alone," said Bartkus.

Although the two had not spoken in a while, Bartkus says he always thought they'd eventually meet again.

"I'm totally sad because I know, I always thought we might have a chance of getting back together. I haven't seen him in 12 years and now I'll never see him again," said Bartkus.

Guy was killed and at least four others were injured after a car explosion outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Anti-natalist ideology appears to be the motive behind Saturday’s deadly bombing, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

When asked about the alleged Anti-natalist ideology, Bartkus says he was unfamiliar with the beliefs.

"I've never known a believer in anything like that before, no," said Bartkus. "I've never even heard him talk about something like that."

Bartkus used a unique online identity in recent months as he posted about being a self-described "anti-natalist," sources tell NBC4's Eric Leonard.

Videos posted online several months ago, tied to the same identity, appear to show experiments with homemade explosives and a sophisticated understanding of chemistry.

FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis says agents are still examining the potential motive and says it's too soon to confirm much, but he says the bomb that was built was extremely powerful, and it completely destroyed Bartkus's Ford sedan and scattered debris for blocks around.