Father and Son Arrested in Connection with Three East LA Cold Case Murders

A father and son have been arrested in connection with three cold case murders in East Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday morning.

The murders happened in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The two men were arrested early Thursday morning in the 300 block of Humphries Avenue in East Los Angeles.

Details about the two men in custody and what led to their arrests were not immediately available.

An $80,000 reward was offered in exchange for information in the slayings of 34 year-old Jesse Avalos, 38 year-old Eduardo Robles and 27 year-old Amanda "Nikki" Lopez.

Detectives said they believed the three crimes, which occurred within about two miles from one another, were connected, and that the men targeted the victims.

