Father Takes Action When He Sees Car Thief Behind Wheel of Daughter’s Graduation Gift

The stolen Toyota Matrix was tracked down in Duarte after a pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley

A father who had bought his daughter a car for a graduation gift took matters into his own hands when he saw someone else behind the wheel.

The father spotted the car, a Toyota Matrix, in the Azusa area on Monday and notified police. The chase began at about 10 a.m. and eventually entered the westbound 210 Freeway.

The driver exited in the Duarte area, and the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. The car was located a short time later with help from several witnesses, according to police.

"We're really happy and we're really grateful because it's back," said car owner Kerry Pacheco.

Police found stolen mail and other items inside the car.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

A 20-year-old Duarte man was in custody.

