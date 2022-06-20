Long Beach

Man Inside Car Shot and Killed in Front of Son on Father's Day in Long Beach

Police say it appears a child was in the car at the time of the shooting Sunday evening and called 911.

By John Cádiz Klemack

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man is dead in Long Beach after being shot in front of his young son inside of his car on Father's Day, authorities said.

The shooter has not been caught, and police are trying to find the person responsible and figure out their motive.

Long Beach Police are investigating to see if the incident on Anaheim Street, between Ximeno and Roswell, was a homicide or a road rage incident.

The 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. Sunday, and according to police, the call appears to have come from a 7-year-old boy -- the child of the man who was killed.

Family members identified the victim as 30-year-old Leevi Matuni Maseuli, of Palmdale. He had come to Long Beach from the high desert to visit family on Father's Day.

The child was also injured, but was not hit by gunfire, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after calling 911 from a nearby restaurant.

No other details are available at this time, as police continue to investigate.

Authorities hope that security cameras attached to nearby buildings may have captured footage of the incident. Long Beach Police also encourage anyone with any information to call and share what they know.

Long BeachFatal Shooting
