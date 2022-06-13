Father's Day Weekend Guide

Wants some ideas on how to celebrate dad this upcoming Father's day? Here are some suggestions of events happening in LA County this weekend.

The Pasadena Chalk Festival returns as an in-person event.

June 18 and 19, 2022 at The Paseo in Pasadena

Free; no reservations required

Around 200 murals and 500 artists are expected

Live Music from different genres ranging from Jazz to Norteño

Open to the public at 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance celebrates its 27 years of being the “must attend event in Southern California”

This year will feature Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rally will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will showcase fifty unique automobiles (Best viewing area for the rally will be along Beverly Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard.)

The Concours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Entry and parking garage is free

Spend an afternoon at Ronald Reagan's Presidential Library & Museum for their annual Fathers Day Celebration.

June 19, 2022 at the Ronald Reagan's Presidential Library & Museum

They will have a barbeque style buffet starting at 12:00 p.m -1:30 p.m.

Tour the rest of museum after lunch

Admission fee: $66.00 for adults, $42.00 for children 3-10, and ages two and under are free

Get a chance to visit the Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum .

Public Train rides is a suggested donation of $4.00

Includes family photos, potluck and raffle

Have a fun day out with the family at the Point Plaza, which is hosting a Fathers ay Mini Golf Pop Up.

June 18, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. enjoy a mini golf area

Shop and dine around the area

Take a ride in classic cars with dad at the Automobile Driving Museum.

June 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Chauffeured by docent at the Zimmerman

After the ride enjoy beer tasting

Admission fee: $20.00 for adults, $15.00 for seniors, $5.00 for youth ages 11-7

While in the El Segundo Area check out the kickoff of their summer concerts.