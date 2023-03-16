Los Angeles

FBI LA Office Seeking Woman Thought Kidnapped in Mexico

The FBI is offering $20,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts

By Rudy Chinchilla

Maria del Carmen Lopez
Federal authorities in Los Angeles are offering a reward in an effort to find a U.S. citizen who they believe was kidnapped in Mexico last month.

Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was taken from her home in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico, on Feb. 9, the FBI’s Los Angeles field office said in a press release Thursday.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed around 160 pounds when she was last seen. She also has tattooed eyeliner.

The FBI is offering $20,000 for information that leads to Lopez’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or nearest American embassy or consulate. The FBI’s Los Angeles division can be reached at 310-477-6565. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

