FBI offers $25k reward for information on music producer's 2009 shooting death

The FBI announced on Wednesday a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve the killing of a 21-year-old man who was gunned down in Inglewood in 2009.

"Today marks the 14th anniversary of the senseless homicide of Kevin Robert Harris II, an athlete and aspiring musician, outside a music studio on the corner of Crenshaw and 118th Place in Inglewood," the agency said in a statement.

According to the FBI, Harris was in his vehicle at about 8 p.m. the day he was shot. The department added it believes someone knew he was going to be at that location and shot him before he was able to get out of his car.

“We do think he was targeted," Sean Steele, an FBI agent in the Los Angeles bureau, said. "Why was he targeted? He was only parked 10 to 15 seconds.”

His devastated family said they hope the reward incentivizes the public to come forward with information.

“it is tough going through these years for me and his mom without him being here, without him being age 35 right now, because of some cowardly act," said Kevin Harris, the victim's father.

"Harris was a basketball player and a graduate of St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles," the FBI said. "Harris was a ... songwriter with a burgeoning career in the music industry when he was murdered."

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the FBI's Los Angeles office at 310-477-6565.