FBI offers reward in search for man wanted in 2010 killing after argument at SoCal store

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the man suspected in the shooting death of a man following an argument at a Los Angeles County store.

Fresno native Cesar Villarreal, 50, is wanted for allegedly shooting a man moments after the argument on May 21, 2010. Villarreal, who previously lived in Baldwin Park, is believed to currently be living in Mexico, authorities said.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to the arrest of Ceasar Villarreal, #wanted for alleged murder and attempted murder. Call #FBILA at 3104776565 or submit tips online anonymously at https://t.co/a8bqmmwqXT. https://t.co/fn0fc1AxsU #WantedWednesday. pic.twitter.com/dwXz1lCgqn — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 13, 2023

He was with two daughters at the Los Angeles County store -- a specific location was not provided by authorities -- when he started arguing with two men. Details about what led to the argument were not immediately available.

Villarreal allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the men, who left the store. Driving his pickup without his daughters, Villarreal found the men a short time later near the store and allegedly shot at them, killing one and injuring the other, the FBI said.

He was charged with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 11, 2010. He was later charged in federal with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Aug. 27, 2010, and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

FBI officials said they believe Villarreal may be in the company of Obdulia Medina, a longtime companion.

Federal investigators described Villarreal as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has scars on his back and left ankle.

FBI officials said Villarreal is fully tattooed from above his right chest around to his back, and on his left and right legs below the knees. He also has a tattoo of "Ofelia" on the left side of his chest.

Anyone with information regarding Villarreal's whereabouts was urged to contact 310-477-6565.