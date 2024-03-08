FBI searches for child allegedly kidnapped in LA County and taken to Mexico

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-month-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his biological mother, who does not have custody of him. Authorities believe the minor may have been taken to Mexico.

The mother was identified as Brigette Benítez, 31, and her biological son, Miguel Eduardo Zúñiga Medina Jr.

The toddler was last seen on Feb. 6, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. near the 500 block of Grand Avenue in Walnut. He was allegedly picked up by Benitez and has not been returned to her legal guardian.

“Benitez, who does not have custody of Medina Jr., is believed to have taken him to Mexico after failing to return him to the foster parent where the Department of Children and Family Services had placed him," according to the FBI statement.

The minor was supposed to have been returned to his legal guardian “following an unsupervised visit,” the FBI reported.

Benitez and Medina Jr. were last seen in a black 2021 Toyota Camry with California license plate 8WAS968.

It is possible that the minor is with his mother in Aguascalientes, Mexico, therefore the FBI obtained an international federal arrest warrant against Benítez Thursday. The woman was “charged with international kidnapping” in a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court in Los Angeles.

The complaint alleges that Benitez “intentionally obstructed the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which has legal and physical custody of Medina Jr.,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI or the nearest consulate, or go to www.tips.fbi.gov.