U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Thursday executed a search warrant in Irvine as part of a criminal investigation.

The agency was executing a federal search warrant on Bluff View in the Turtle Rock neighborhood "with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service” for an ongoing investigation during which ICE agents were targeted, a source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak about it confirmed, clarifying the operation was not immigration related.

The person at the center of the search warrant is a 29-year-old man who moved to New York a month ago, his parents told NBC Los Angeles.

The family, who said they were woken up at 6 a.m. Friday with loud bullhorn.

"They announced on the speaker, 'People who reside in this house, please come out with your hands up,''"Annie Yang and Yu Zong Chang described, saying that the officials also told them the Homeland Security Investigations, a federal law enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security, was involved in the operation.

"(It's) never happened. I feel like it was in the movie set," Yang recalled.

They later learned the agents traced the IP address back to their house, related to a doxxing investigation from February. When someone is facing doxxing accusations, he or she may have shared others’ personal information on the internet without authorization.

The parents said they called their son, who told federal agents that he's retaining a lawyer.

Yang and Chang said that their son had been involved in political activism related to Palestinian protests but that they were shocked that he could be potentially be tied to a doxxing investigation