Federal employees denied entry to two LAUSD schools

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that agents with the Department of Homeland Security showed up at two elementary schools but were not allowed entry.

In a message to the community earlier this week, LAUSD said that two individuals “identified themselves as representatives of a federal agency” and went into the main office.

However, in both cases, the agents were told by school administrators that they could not go on campus and they left the area.

One of the schools was Lillian Street Elementary in South Los Angeles and the other was Russell Elementary.

The message stated that “We want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students. Please note that our website lausd.org/weareone is available 24/7 with resources regarding the District's policies and ‘Know Your Rights’ updates.”

According to an LAUSD spokesperson, precautionary messages were sent to other school communities regarding “reports of immigration enforcement activity.”

District officials did not say why the two federal officials were there.

In a partial statement, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that "Our schools are places of inspiration, protection, empathy, and knowledge. Fear and threat shall be met with courage and determination."