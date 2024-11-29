Brentwood homeowner says FedEx owes over $100K after delivery incident

A package delivery turned sideways for a Brentwood family when a driver got a bit too close to their door, causing what they say is more than $100,000 in damages.

The family claims those responsible for the damage are refusing to pay the bill.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured video of a FedEx delivery driver backing up into a driveway in Brentwood.

Ryan Kavanaugh says his family was not home when the hit happened back in September. FedEx sent a third-party assessor to evaluate the damages, according to Kavanaugh.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The first assessment at around $1,200 focused on the exterior and outlined paint that was chipped off the garage and replacing a section of the gutter, Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh, who said he has worked construction for over 20 years, said he knew the amount seemed off. He hired his own contractor to look beyond the exterior damage.

A roofer's assessment netted an $80,000 estimate and when a contractor investigated structural damage and cracking in the interior, the assessment jumped to nearly $113,000, Kavanaugh said.

After the homeowner's new assessment, FedEx sent a second evaluator, who came back with a $5,800 assessment.

But Kavanaugh said the main damage is in the attic and the framing that connects to the part of the roof.

Kavanaugh said FedEx is refusing to cover anything beyond $5,800 in damages, so he has hired an attorney that sent FedEx a demand letter for the amount they believe to be fair.

Kavanaugh said he just wants his home to go back to how it was before the incident.

NBC Bay Area reached out to FedEx on Friday morning and no one with the company was able to respond to our request for comment or to our questions about its policy when it comes to drivers using private driveways during deliveries.