One Killed When FedEx Delivery Truck and Several Other Vehicles Collide in Cerritos

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed when a FedEx box truck and several other vehicles crashed Wednesday morning in Cerritos. 

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near Bloomfield Avenue and South Street.

A driver split lanes and rear-ended the delivery truck, according to the sheriff’s department. Details about the deceased individual were not immediately available. 

A second person was treated for minor injuries, and a third person was
taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire
Department reported.

About six vehicles were involved in the collision, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in wreckage.

Refresh this page for updates.

