Cerritos

FedEx Delivery Truck and Several Other Vehicles Collide in Cerritos

NBCLA

A FedEx box truck was one of several vehicles involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Cerritos. 

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. near Bloomfield Avenue and South Street. Details about injuries were not immediately available. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

At least one vehicle collided with the crumpled box truck. 

About six vehicles were involved in the collision, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in wreckage.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

405 Freeway 4 hours ago

Man Struck and Killed on 405 Freeway in Carson

COVID-19 4 hours ago

Testing Site Says It Detected First ‘Flurona' Co-Infection in LA County

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cerritos
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us