Feeling lucky? $207 million Powerball ticket sold in Arleta

A lottery ticket worth $207 million was sold in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend, the California Lottery announced.

A ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Arleta, the lottery announced. The lucky retailer is located at 8960 Woodman Ave.

Saturday drew the numbers 1, 29, 37, 56, 68, with the Powerball number being 13.

The lucky ticket holder can choose between receiving $207 million in 30 installments or a $91.6 million lump sum payment. Those figures are before federal taxes, though.