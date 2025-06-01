Lottery

Feeling lucky? $207 million Powerball ticket sold in Arleta

Saturday drew the numbers 1, 29, 37, 56, 68, with the Powerball number being 13.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lottery ticket worth $207 million was sold in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend, the California Lottery announced.

A ticket matching all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Arleta, the lottery announced. The lucky retailer is located at 8960 Woodman Ave.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Saturday drew the numbers 1, 29, 37, 56, 68, with the Powerball number being 13.

The lucky ticket holder can choose between receiving $207 million in 30 installments or a $91.6 million lump sum payment. Those figures are before federal taxes, though.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

LotteryCalifornia Lottery
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us