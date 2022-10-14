Feeling Lucky? Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot is $494M

The Mega Millions jackpot is close to half a billion dollars, and with the next drawing set to take place Friday night, there could be a very lucky winner on the horizon.

The Oct. 14 Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be around $494 million, with a $248.7 million cash option if the winner opts to get their money up front.

The jackpot is the second-largest set of potential winnings in 2022, after the massive $1.337 billion prize was won by two people in Illinois.

The last drawing, which took place on Tuesday, saw "906,150 winning tickets at all prize levels," according to the Mega Millions website.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Fifty-three tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Five of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (an extra $1 purchase available in most states). The other 48 third-tier tickets win $10,000 each."

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 1.

The odds of winning Friday night's drawing at 8 p.m. are about 1 in 302,575,350.