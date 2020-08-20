Felon Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Home Naked, Trying to Rape Woman And Her Mother

A convicted felon allegedly broke into a Riverside home Thursday and attempted to rape a developmentally disabled woman and her mother before police officers arrested the nude intruder in the act.

Manuel Paul Benavente, 34, of Riverside was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary with intent to commit rape, trespassing, disorderly conduct and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

About 2:20 a.m., Benavente allegedly stripped naked and popped a screen on a window leading into a home on Hayes Street, near Arlington Park, then forcibly accessed a bedroom, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

He confronted the property owner, "ordering her to disrobe,'' then attempted to sexually assault her before turning his attention to the woman's 30-year-old developmentally disabled daughter, who was still in bed, Railsback alleged.

While Benavente was on the victim's bed, her mother called 911, and patrol officers raced to the location, according to Railsback. He said they looked into the bedroom window and spotted the convicted felon ``on top of the woman.''

"They immediately entered the home and detained the suspect, who was still in the victim's bedroom,'' the police spokesman said.

Both victims suffered minor injuries, he said.

The suspect's clothes were found outside the house.

According to court records, Benavente has prior conviction for felony burglary, and he has multiple unresolved misdemeanor cases pending in Riverside County Superior Court.