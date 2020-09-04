Felon Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman at Corona Apartment Complex

A convicted felon accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and repeatedly sexually assaulting her at a Corona residence was charged Friday with forcible rape and other offenses.

Dareante Scott Fisher, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Corona Police Department and Riverside County Gang Impact Team.

Along with the rape count, Fisher is charged with sodomy, forced oral copulation, robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was being held without bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to Corona police Sgt. Chad Fountain, the alleged attack happened the night of Aug. 26 in the 100 block of North Main Street, just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway.

Fountain said that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, met Fisher online and agreed to drive to the apartment complex on Main Street to meet him for a date.

The victim told officers that Fisher threatened her with the handgun and knife shortly after entering the apartment, and then forcibly sexually assaulted her,'' the sergeant said. "Fisher later escorted the victim out of the apartment blindfolded and took her cellular phone.''

The woman reported the assault immediately afterward, but Corona police officers were unable to locate the defendant because his identity could not be confirmed at the time, according to Fountain.

He said that with the assistance of D.A.'s office investigators, Fisher was ultimately identified, and an arrest warrant was obtained, culminating in him being taken into custody without incident at a motel on Western Avenue in Gardena.

Fountain said there is suspicion that other women may have had similar encounters with Fisher, and anyone with information was asked to contact the detective bureau at 951-279-3574.

Police said he was a suspect in several similar crimes in the cities of Los Angeles and Burbank.

Court records show Fisher has a prior strike felony conviction in another jurisdiction, but no additional details were available.