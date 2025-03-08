California Wildfires

FEMA extends deadline for LA wildfire victims to apply for assistance

The new deadline has been moved to Monday, March 31, 2025.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Altadena, CA – January 15: A structured destroyed at Altadena Dr. and Homepark Ave. during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Southern California residents affected by the January wildfires to apply for federal aid.

The new deadline has been moved to Monday, March 31, 2025.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Thank you to FEMA and the Trump Administration for granting California's request to extend the individual assistance program as our communities in Los Angeles continue to rebuild and recover,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the extension Friday. 

California Wildfires 10 hours ago

Palisades Garden Cafe, surrounded by destruction, reopens for first time since wildfire

Pacific Palisades 16 hours ago

Palisades water restriction is lifted two months since the start of the wildfire

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Those affected by the fires are being asked to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Insurance was also extended.

“I urge Angelenos impacted by the Eaton and Palisades to apply for federal assistance to help get back on their feet,” said Newsom.

FEMA can help wildfire victims with rent, temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. This help does not have to be repaid.

To apply for FEMA click here or call the helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Click here to apply for the Disaster Unemployment Insurance.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us