FEMA extends deadline for LA wildfire victims to apply for assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Southern California residents affected by the January wildfires to apply for federal aid.

The new deadline has been moved to Monday, March 31, 2025.

“Thank you to FEMA and the Trump Administration for granting California's request to extend the individual assistance program as our communities in Los Angeles continue to rebuild and recover,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the extension Friday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Those affected by the fires are being asked to file insurance claims for damage to their homes, personal property and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Insurance was also extended.

“I urge Angelenos impacted by the Eaton and Palisades to apply for federal assistance to help get back on their feet,” said Newsom.

FEMA can help wildfire victims with rent, temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. This help does not have to be repaid.

To apply for FEMA click here or call the helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Click here to apply for the Disaster Unemployment Insurance.