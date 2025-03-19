San Clemente

Female deputy attacked in San Clemente

The deputy was on foot patrol at the time, authorities said.

By Helen Jeong

An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted while patrolling a San Clemente neighborhood Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. 

The female deputy was on foot patrol in the area of Avenida Pico and Calle de Los Molinos when she called for help, saying she was stabbed in the neck.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies searched for a suspect, who was described to be a man in his mid-30s with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. The man, approximately 5’ 10” and 164 lbs, was wearing a black jacket and dark colored pant at the time of the attack, the department said. 

