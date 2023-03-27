Fence Surrounding Echo Park Removed 2 Years After Closure

Los Angeles city workers took down the fence surrounding Echo Park on Monday -- roughly two years after the park was closed and approximately 200 homeless people who had taken up residence there during the height of the coronavirus pandemic were moved.

Former Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office arranged for the closure of the park in 2021, saying the operation was required to clean and make needed repairs.

L.A. Sanitation and Environment crews removed what they quantified as 35.7 tons of solid waste from the location.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The park underwent $60,000 worth of cleaning and repairs, including replacing playground surfacing, upgrading restrooms, replacing five drinking fountains, painting the exterior of the lake's boathouse, improving the lake bridge, refurbishing the park's turf and improving irrigation.

When word spread in March 2021 that the park would be closed for repairs, many in the community saw it as a veiled effort to remove the hundreds of homeless people who took up residence in the park during the pandemic.

The move was met with large protests, in which officers arrested 182 people.

Protesters blasted the city for forcing the park's residents out of an area that had grown into what they called a supportive community -- including a vegetable garden, working showers and a shared kitchen.

Many neighbors had complained about increasing trash at the park, and said they no longer felt safe there. City officials at the time said the site had become dangerous, with drug overdoses and four deaths taking place there.