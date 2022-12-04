Fiery Crash in Hawthorne Kills One, Injures Two

One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway, where one of the vehicles caught fire, according to a county fire department dispatcher.
A person was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed two other people to a hospital, he said.
