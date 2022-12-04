Hawthorne

Fiery Crash in Hawthorne Kills One, Injures Two

Authorities say the Saturday evening collision turned deadly and sent two to the hospital.

By City News Service

One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway, where one of the vehicles caught fire, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed two other people to a hospital, he said.

