Long Beach

Fiery pursuit crash near Long Beach prompts closure of northbound lanes of 710 Freeway

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A pursuit that ended in a fiery crash has prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least five people were injured in the crash and four of them were transported to a trauma center.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A car was seen engulfed in flames after it apparently crashed into a truck on the freeway. 

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating the incident. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us