Fiery pursuit crash near Long Beach prompts closure of northbound lanes of 710 Freeway

A pursuit that ended in a fiery crash has prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least five people were injured in the crash and four of them were transported to a trauma center.

A car was seen engulfed in flames after it apparently crashed into a truck on the freeway.

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.