Fight Escalates Into Stabbing at a Mission Viejo High School

A fight led to a stabbing on the campus of Trabuco Hills High School Friday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called to the high school at 27501 Mustang Run about 1:10 p.m., Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson said. Two males got into a fight that escalated into the stabbing, Anderson said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with an injury that did not appear life-threatening. As deputies sorted out what happened, students sheltered in place and were then sent home, Anderson said.

It was not clear if the combatants were students of the school.