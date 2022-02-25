Mission Viejo

Fight Escalates Into Stabbing at a Mission Viejo High School

It was not clear if the combatants were students of the school.

By City News Service

police tape
NBC 7

A fight led to a stabbing on the campus of Trabuco Hills High School Friday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called to the high school at 27501 Mustang Run about 1:10 p.m., Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Anderson said. Two males got into a fight that escalated into the stabbing, Anderson said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with an injury that did not appear life-threatening. As deputies sorted out what happened, students sheltered in place and were then sent home, Anderson said.

It was not clear if the combatants were students of the school.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mission Viejo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us