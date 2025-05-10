Saturday's mass is to celebrate the two Filipino Catholic traditions: the Santacruzan and the Flowers of May.

The Filipino Catholic community in Los Angeles Saturday was expected to celebrate a tradition of honoring the Virgin Mary and offering her flowers in downtown Los Angeles.

This year, the Filipino ministry at the Cathedral of Our lady of the Angels is celebrating its 20th Marian Santacruzan May Crowning, during which faithfuls in traditional Filipino attire are expected to participate in the presentation of “Sagalas,” young girls and women that comprise the Court of Honor for the procession of the Blessed Mary

The procession was set to begin at 2 p.m. with the celebratory mass at 2:30 p.m.

"The celebration themed "Immaculate Mary, Our Beacon of Hope" highlights the Blessed Virgin Mary’s role as a source of guidance and inspiration for the faithful," the cathedral said in a statement. This year is particularly significant as it coincides with the Jubilee Year Pilgrimage of Hope, a time of spiritual renewal and reflection.

The cathedral, just a couple of miles away from the Historic Filipinotown of Los Angeles, is attended by thousands of Filipino Catholics. The Los Angeles region is home to over half a million Filipino Americans, according to Pew Research.

The Santacruzan was first held in the 1800s at Malolos, Bulacan in the Philippines as a religious procession commemorating the quest of Queen Helena of Constantinople and her son, Constantine the Great, to find the True Cross, on which Jesus was said to be crucified. It has since become part of Filipino tradition focused on youth and their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.