Final CicLAvia of the Year Marks a First for the No-Cars Neighborhood Event

For the first time, the neighborhood car-free event heads to the western San Fernando Valley

The final CicLAvia open-street event of 2019 will be a first for the event.

The five-mile route will run along Sherman Way, through Canoga Park, Winnetka and Reseda while the roadway is closed to vehicles between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., allowing residents to enjoy the streets on foot or non-motorized wheels. The closures allow participants to explore the neighborhoods of foot, bike, skates or skateboard.

It's the first time the route has been in the western San Fernando Valley.

Live music along the route includes Angelo Moore and his group Dr. Maddvibe along with the Missin Links. He has also announced plans to highlight such attractions as the Madrid Theatre and the planned Reseda Ice Rink.

This will be the 34th CicLAvia since its founding in 2010.

Click here for a map of the route.

