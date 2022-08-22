If you’re navigating the shelter system for a new four-legged friend, well done! You’ve made the compassionate choice to save not one, but two lives: By giving an animal a loving home, you free up a space at the shelter so another animal can have the opportunity to thrive. But which dog is right for you? Sometimes adopters are guided by chemistry or cuteness, but with so many adorable pups living in shelters, choosing which dog is right for you can be daunting. Ultimately, the best match for both dog and human is a matter of temperament and whether you’re able to meet a dog’s needs according to your way of life. Read on to learn which dogs could fit right into your lifestyle, and into the role of your new best bud.



For the safety seeker

Contrary to popular belief, larger dogs aren’t necessarily more aggressive nor are they always particularly great watch dogs. If you’re looking to protect your home, several small breeds make perfectly adorable alarm systems. Beagles, for example, are adorned with irresistible floppy ears begging to be scratched, but they also have a booming voice that will alert you when an unwanted visitor approaches your home. A feisty and protective chihuahua will do the same. Certainly, some larger breeds like German Shepherds or Dobermans fall into this category as well, but it’s important to focus on the bark, not the bite.

For the homebody

While all dogs need some degree of physical activity to stay healthy, some dogs are lazier than others. If you’re looking for a couch companion or you lack ample time during your week to devote to walking or playing, consider dogs that require less exercise such as English Bulldogs, Great Danes, Basset Hounds, Boston Terriers, and Bullmastiffs. You can also choose from senior dogs who tend to halve calmer personalities and go largely unnoticed at shelters. Even Greyhounds, known for their racing speed, prefer lazing about the house after only a 20-minute daily walk. Whichever the breed, it’s important to consider your schedule, dog-walking budget, and your potential dog’s exercise needs before adopting.



For the avid adventurer

Does your family run 5ks on Thanksgiving? Do you own a trekking pole and know all the best hikes? Is your running app your primary social media platform? Ask your local shelter about energetic and agile dogs that make good running and hiking companions. Some excellent options include, but are not limited to, Pit bulls, Australian Cattle Dogs, Labradors, Huskies, Rhodesian Ridgebacks, German Shepherds, Australian Shepherds, and Jack Russells.

For the jet-setter

If you’re a frequent flier looking for a travel companion, it’s important to consider a dog’s temperament and adaptability while they travel in a bag or a case, or even how they behave with a sitter while you’re away. You should also factor in size and the ease with which you can carry them, in which case, a smaller dog with the right temperament might be the most appropriate choice. Some curious, adventurous, and small breeds that make great travel buddies include Dachshunds, Yorkshire Terriers, and Malteseses and any smaller dog with a curious personality.

For the good Samaritan

All dogs deserve the safety and comfort of a loving home, but unfortunately certain dogs are frequently overlooked because of common misconceptions like “bully breeds,” black dogs and senior dogs. Pit bull mixes in particular are often cruelly used for competitive fighting which exacerbates the existing difficulty of combating misconceptions around larger, stronger dogs. Certain breeds are also frequently victims of cruelty including Greyhounds that have been bred for racing. If you have a soft spot for the underdog, ask your local shelters which dogs have been housed there the longest.