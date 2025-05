A small vegetation fire broke out along the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Plumes of white smoke were drifting over the highway, affecting traffic and causing a backup.

The fire sparked at around 6 a.m. near the off ramp near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No further details were immediately available.