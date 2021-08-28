DTLA

Fire at 118-Year-Old DTLA Church Extinguished After More Than Two Hours

It took 116 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to extinguish the blaze at the 7,151 square-foot structure amid heavy flames and arching, fallen high-voltage power lines, Humphrey said.

By City News Service

A fire at a vacant, two-story, 118-year-old church in downtown Los Angeles burned for more than two hours Friday night before being extinguished.

The fire was reported just after 7:45 p.m. at the Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church at 1376 E. 18th St., near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The building did not appear to be actively serving as a house of worship at the time of fire.

LAFD firefighters remained on scene into Saturday morning to abate hazards and extinguish smoldering debris, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation. There were no injuries, Humphrey reported.

All Metro Los Angeles A Line train service was shut down along Washington Boulevard between Central Avenue and Hooper Avenue until firefighters finished operations in the area.

